Coroner verifies identity of wife

The Allen County coroner's office confirmed Tuesday what court documents previously revealed – the woman who died in a shooting last week was Joyce Ann Carwile of Fort Wayne.

Carwile, 59, is the eighth homicide victim in Allen County this year, the coroner's office ruled.

Her husband, David N. Carwile II, was charged Monday with one count of murder.

The shooting happened about 9:25 a.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Alverado Drive.

Joyce Carwile, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, died from at least one gunshot wound, the coroner's office said.

Police recovered a .22-caliber handgun from the home.

Hours before she was fatally shot, Joyce Carwile told a police dispatcher her husband told her, “I wish you were dead,” according to court documents.

In that Thursday night call, Joyce Carwile also told the dispatcher her husband had a gun, but she had hidden it, the documents said.

A Fort Wayne police spokeswoman described the domestic disturbance as an argument between a couple about the care of their daughter, who has special needs.

Responding officers left the couple Thursday night after the pair agreed to stop arguing and go to bed, police said.

Police caught up to David Carwile on Paulding Road, just west of Wayne Trace Boulevard after the shooting Friday.

When he was arrested, he gave officers a piece of paper with written directions and health conditions for his daughter, who requires 24-hour care.

