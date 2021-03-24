Victim badly injured in shooting

A man was fighting for his life late Thursday after being shot on Fort Wayne's north side, police said.

Police were called just before 10 p.m. to the 2300 block of Glenwood Avenue, just north of downtown.

Dispatchers received several calls from residents who said they heard gunshots.

Officers found a man lying in a front yard. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but a doctor downgraded his condition to life-threatening, police said.

Police said they were interviewing neighbors to determine what happened, but have no suspects.