    Thursday, March 25, 2021 1:00 am

    Auburn police seek help in shooting

    Sketch made of man in wounding of girl, 16

    JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette

    Auburn police are asking for the public's help in investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old girl at Castle Court Apartment Complex, northeast of Auburn. 

    The shooting occurred at 4:50 a.m. Saturday when a man entered an apartment and shot the girl. She was released from a hospital, police said.

    Detective Aaron Quick said the assailant was “at least 40, but could be older, with grayish colored hair.”

    With help from the Indiana State Police, a sketch of the suspect was made. The man is described as white, over 6 feet tall and weighing more than 200 pounds. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has other information is asked to call Quick at 260-920-3200, ext. 1905.

    A Crime Stoppers reward for information resulting in arrest is being offered. 

    jduffy@jg.net

