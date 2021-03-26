Argument ends with man being shot

An argument that lasted much of the evening culminated in both a man and woman pointing guns at each other, court records said.

Bianca Beatrice Hughes, 26, fired her handgun about 10 p.m. Wednesday, shooting two to three bullets from a .380-caliber firearm at the fleeing Malik Dean. The shots penetrated his buttocks and leg, according to charging documents written by Fort Wayne homicide detective Donald Lewis.

Dean was found collapsed and bleeding outside the home he shared with Hughes and their 6-month-old daughter, court records said.

Hughes, 26, of the 2300 block of Glenwood Avenue, was arrested and charged Thursday with aggravated battery when the assault poses a substantial risk of death, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and domestic battery committed in front of a child.

The home was rented in Hughes' name, but Dean and Hughes lived there as a family with the infant, Hughes told police.

Dean, who was immediately transported to a hospital and listed in life-threatening condition, told officers before and after surgery he'd been inside the home during the argument. When he tried to leave, he was shot from behind, he said.

Two shots struck Dean, but a third bullet went through the front door from the inside, court documents said. The argument he was avoiding had been physical and verbal, according to Hughes, ending when they both pointed guns at each other.

Hughes told police Dean never fired at her and when she shot at him, he dropped his gun and started to retreat. She picked Dean's gun off the floor and fired that gun two to three times, court documents said.

Hughes told police she had just put her baby to sleep so she could confront Dean, but no details of the arguments were divulged.

A neighbor told police he heard gunshots and when he walked outside, he saw Hughes standing over Dean.

“Why did you make me do that?” she asked Dean as he lay there, court documents said.

Another neighbor said Dean came over to use her phone to call for a ride because he was done arguing with Hughes, court documents said.

Hughes was released Thursday from the Allen County Jail on $72,500 bond. She has a court hearing Tuesday.

