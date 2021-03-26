Community Corrections site plan hitting snag

For several years, the Allen County commissioners have been looking for a new site for the county's Community Corrections building, currently sitting on prime riverfront property at Harrison and West Superior streets.

The three commissioners believe they've found the new site at 333 E. Washington Blvd., kitty-corner to the new Rescue Mission, proposing an $8 million renovation to a 100-year-old building that would double the size of the daily reporting center to about 40,000 square feet.

Community Corrections is a community-based supervision program that offers an alternative to incarceration through GPS ankle monitoring, a supervised residential treatment program, community service and other monitored court options. For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, more than 3,000 people participated in the programs.

When the commissioners took the proposal March 18 to Allen County Council, the county's financing arm, the proposal was taken off the agenda.

The move shocked Superior Court Judge Fran Gull and Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis, chair and vice-chair of the Community Corrections Advisory Board, which met Thursday at the cramped, leaky and crumbling Community Corrections headquarters. Both attended the council meeting, believing the proposal would be heard.

“I've never seen that happen on County Council,” Davis told Chris Spurr, eight months into his position as County Council member and liaison to Community Corrections. “It was so disrespectful. I had lawyers and litigants on schedule that had to be rescheduled.” The same was true for Gull, Davis added.

“It's painful to me to walk in the corridors and see how crowded it is,” Gull said. Rooms that were once common areas are now classrooms. Offices for one person now must accommodate at least one more staffer. Staff has more than doubled since the building opened in 2000 from 40 to 85. Gull also said the building needs to be downtown with access to all the court-related buildings.

Spurr, on the hot seat in front of about 20 board members representing the courts, probation, public defender office, Allen County prosecutor's office and two commissioners – Nelson Peters and Therese Brown – said he didn't believe the proposal would have been approved. The proposal is set for the next County Council meeting at 8:30 a.m. April 15.

“I had a feeling there were not enough votes to go forward with this project,” Spurr said. “They're trying to figure out if this is a long-term solution is what I'm hearing.”

Spurr said there was a concern about the building's age and whether it's a realistic, long-term solution for the future. To demolish and build new would add $2 million to the project.

Benefits to the East Washington Boulevard site include 43,000 square feet, staff parking, no residential housing nearby, access to a bus line and proximity to the Allen County Courthouse.

Kim Churchward provided new numbers for the County Corrections residential treatment facility on Venture Lane. There are 104 at the treatment center and nearly 84% are employed. If the high rate of intakes continues, a fourth housing wing will open May 1. The Venture Lane site will ultimately be able to house 230 people with hopes that the Allen County Jail population will be reduced. The residential treatment center offers alternative sentencing to courts where there is 24-hour supervision and rehabilitative programs.

Community Corrections will ask for an additional $2.4 million funding for the residential treatment center to finish the year, Churchward said. The entire program costs about $4.7 million, according to a budget provided at the meeting.

