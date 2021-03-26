Restaurant robbery suspect arrested nearby

Angola police didn't have to look far for a robbery suspect. A Corunna man was arrested after witnesses watched him leave a restaurant and walk into a house down the street, police said.

Angola police were called Wednesday afternoon to Wings Etc. Grill and Pub, 309 N. Wayne St.

The man, later identified as Nicholas Daniel Jordan, 32, had entered the restaurant and demanded cash from the register. He had his hand in his sweatshirt as though he were holding a weapon. When the employee could not open the register, the man forced the employee to take him to the manager's office where the suspect was given an unspecified amount of cash, police said.

Witnesses watched the suspect walk away from the restaurant and enter a home within view of the restaurant's front door, police said.

Police obtained a search warrant and were able to find evidence of the robbery, including stolen cash.

Officers also found what they believe to be methamphetamine and paraphernalia in the home.

Jordan was charged with robbery and additional charges are likely, police said.

Wabash man struck by taxi dies

A man struck by a taxi while walking in the 3000 block of Coliseum Boulevard West last week has died.

David W. Sluss, 41, of Wabash was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries just after 4 a.m. March 15. The Allen County coroner said Sluss died Wednesday and ruled his death an accident.

Sluss' cause of death was from blunt force injuries from a vehicle crash, the coroner's office said after an autopsy.

He is the 12th person to die in a vehicle crash this year in Allen County, the coroner said.