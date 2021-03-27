Inside job: Drones that can go indoors shown to FWPD

The Fort Wayne Police Department has used outdoor drones since 2017. Now the department is considering acquiring a drone that can break through windows and enter a building through a chimney, if the opening is large enough.

The Lemur model, which starts at $9,000, bounces off walls and can right itself if it lands upside down, something outdoor drones can't do, Jessie Wiggins, a representative of Brinc Drones, said during a demonstration Friday.

Hosted by the Fort Wayne Police Department's Air Support Unit, the demonstration drew representatives from sheriff's departments from Allen, DeKalb and Lake counties and police departments from Indianapolis, Warsaw, Logansport and Auburn.

Fort Wayne's police department owns 18 drones operated by a team of seven officers, including J. Matt Rowland. All of the drones are used outside, and seven of them have thermal capabilities.

During a recent manhunt, one of the thermal imaging drones picked up body heat from the cab of a suspect's truck, alerting officers to its recent use.

While outdoor drones are used most often at the scenes of fatal crashes and at crime scene investigations, the indoor drone will be used to “locate, isolate, and communicate” with suspects and keep officers safer during situations involving barricaded people, according to Fort Wayne officer Bobby Lemon, who oversaw the demonstration at the former St. Joseph Township Fire Department on Maplecrest Road.

Eventually, officers must enter buildings, but drones are also seen as de-escalation tools that keep officers safer, Lemon said.

Even if someone attempts to destroy an interior drone, Lemon said, “we can replace a drone. We can't replace an officer.”

The Lemur, with a battery life of 10 hours, has other capabilities. The Atlanta Police Department asked for an interior drone that could enter a bathroom and search the shower area for a suspect, Wiggins said.

The drones send images and video to the FWPD command center at the Rousseau Centre downtown, where digital maps can be shown on large-screen computers. The images are capable of being used in real-time criminal situations, Lemon said.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department's 2020 annual report, the department's SWAT team responded to 16 reports of barricaded people in 2020, double the number from 2018. The SWAT team was called to one hostage situation and 51 high-risk warrant scenes.

Among the other SWAT operations was an active shooter call at Glenbrook Square in late November.

