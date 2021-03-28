Police: Shooting victim drives a mile, dies

Fort Wayne police are asking for help locating suspects in a fatal shooting on the city's northeast side.

Police responded to the area of Reed Road and Vance Avenue at 10:52 p.m. Friday after numerous reports of shots fired. As officers searched the area, dispatch got a call indicating a man suffering from several gunshot wounds was seated in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the 4600 block of Willard Drive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and will be identified by the Allen County coroner. If his death is ruled a homicide, it will be the ninth this year, according to the coroner's office.

Evidence found at the Reed Road and Vance Avenue intersection indicated the shooting occurred there and the victim drove himself to Willard Avenue about a mile away.

Friday's fatal shooting is the third in a week. Joyce Ann Carwile, 59, was shot March 19 around 9:25 a.m. and taken to the hospital where she died. Her husband, David N. Carwile II, was charged with murder for her death.

Wednesday, Malik Dean, age unknown, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries around 10 p.m. after he was found collapsed in front of a home in the 2300 block of Glenwood Avenue.

His girlfriend, Bianca Hughes, 26, of that address, is facing several charges, including aggravated battery, after admitting to police she shot him.

Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of Fort Wayne's homicide unit, has asked anyone with information related to Friday's shooting death to call 911.

