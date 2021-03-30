3 face child sex trafficking charges

Three people face charges related to child sexual trafficking in Allen County, accused of arranging sexual encounters involving men and a teen-age girl and threatening the men if they didn't pay.

Brooke Thompson, 39, her son, Caleb Thompson, 22, both of Ossian, and an associate, Ridge Borne, 19, also of Ossian, formed a group to extort money from a Fort Wayne businessman after Brooke Thompson met him for two sexual massages and then accused him of having sex with a minor, court records said.

The group also used a 16-year-old girl to arrange to meet men for sex and then threaten to call police if the men didn’t pay the group. Caleb Thompson said some of the clients did have sex with the girl, court documents said.

The episodes occurred from 2019 through April 2020, court documents said. The Thompsons and Borne were all charged Monday in Allen Superior Court.

Brooke Thompson is charged with promotion of child sexual trafficking, promoting prostitution, corrupt business influence with misdemeanor intimidation and prostitution. She appears on TheMostWanted.net, an online warrant network.

Caleb Thompson is charged with promotion of child sexual trafficking, promoting prostitution, corrupt business influence and intimidation. Borne is charged with promotion of child sexual trafficking, promoting prostitution, corrupt business influence and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Although other men told Fort Wayne police they were victims of Brooke Thompson’s scheme to extort money or threaten them with being exposed and humiliated if they didn’t pay her, no clients of Brooke Thompson or the 16-year-old girl were named in the charging documents or charged.

The case came to the attention of Fort Wayne police when one of Brooke Thompson's massage clients, who admitted to securing a "happy ending" twice, once for a massage at an unidentified location and then at his home, began to fear for his life, court documents said. He engaged her services on skipthegames.com and knew her as "Carmen."

Brooke Thompson claimed to know an underage girl the man had sex with and repeatedly threatened to post fliers in his neighborhood and contact his business associates and family if he didn’t pay up. Brooke Thompson sent him multiple Facebook screen shots of his family members and business information, including yearly revenue.

He met Brooke or Caleb Thompson at a Kroger three to four times between April 3 and April 11, 2020 to hand over hush money. First it was between $2,500 and $3,000, then after that, $1,000. The man then suggested paying them through Cash App so he’d have a record of these transactions, court documents said.

Warrants were issued Monday for all three.

jduffy@jg.net