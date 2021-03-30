Slaying victim found in vehicle ID'd as man, 19

The man killed in a northeast-side shooting last week was identified Monday as a 19-year-old from Fort Wayne.

John A. Peterson died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Allen County coroner's office said, ruling the death a homicide – the community's ninth this year.

Peterson was shot about 10:50 p.m. Friday near Reed Road and Vance Avenue. He apparently drove himself to Willard Drive, a residential street less than a mile away, police have said.

Authorities found Peterson in the 4600 block of Willard Drive after dispatch got a call about a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a vehicle. Peterson died at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information may call FWPD at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

