3 alleged to have set up sex with teen

Three people face charges related to child sexual trafficking in Allen County, accused of arranging sexual encounters involving men and a teenage girl and threatening the men if they didn't pay.

Brooke Thompson, 39, her son, Caleb Thompson, 22, both of Ossian, and an associate, Ridge Borne, 19, also of Ossian, formed a group to extort money from a Fort Wayne businessman after Brooke Thompson met him for two sexual massages then accused him of having sex with a minor, court records said.

The group also used a 16-year-old girl to arrange to meet men for sex then threaten to call police if the men didn't pay the group. Caleb Thompson said some of the clients did have sex with the girl, court documents said.

The episodes occurred from 2019 through April 2020, court documents said. The Thompsons and Borne were all charged Monday in Allen Superior Court.

Brooke Thompson is charged with promotion of child sexual trafficking, promoting prostitution, corrupt business influence with misdemeanor intimidation and prostitution. She appears on TheMostWanted.net, an online warrant network.

Caleb Thompson is charged with promotion of child sexual trafficking, promoting prostitution, corrupt business influence and intimidation.

Borne is charged with promotion of child sexual trafficking, promoting prostitution, corrupt business influence and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Although other men told Fort Wayne police they were victims of Brooke Thompson's scheme to extort money or threaten them with being exposed and humiliated if they didn't pay her, no clients of Brooke Thompson or the 16-year-old girl were named in the charging documents or charged.

The case came to the attention of Fort Wayne police when one of Brooke Thompson's massage clients – who admitted to securing a “happy ending” twice, once for a massage at an unidentified location then at his home – began to fear for his life, court documents said. He engaged her services on skipthegames.com and knew her as “Carmen.”

Brooke Thompson claimed to know an underage girl the man had sex with and repeatedly threatened to post flyers in his neighborhood and contact his business associates and family if he didn't pay up. Brooke Thompson sent him multiple Facebook screenshots of his family members and business information, including yearly revenue, documents said.

He met Brooke or Caleb Thompson at a Kroger three to four times between April 3 and April 11, 2020, to hand over hush money. First it was between $2,500 and $3,000, then after that it was $1,000. The man then suggested paying them through Cash App so he'd have a record of these transactions, court documents said.

The demands then came from three different phone numbers, including one belonging to Borne, who was always the driver when one of the Thompsons met the man at Kroger, court documents said. At one rendezvous, Caleb Thompson told the man dangerous people were after him and these dangerous people “had no problem shooting him or the 'victim' if he didn't pay him.”

The Fort Wayne Police Department's Vice and Narcotics Division got involved and sent a text message to Caleb Thompson asking him how much money he needed to “make the false allegations stop,” court documents said. The message was answered by Brooke Thompson, who started at $4,000, then raised it to $5,000 then $6,000.

On April 24, vice and narcotics pulled over Brooke and Caleb Thompson as they were on their way to McDonald's to meet up with the “victim.” Borne was driving the 2003 silver Buick Century registered to Brooke Thompson, court documents said.

During police interviews, Brooke Thompson said she used skipthegames.com to meet men for “massages, lap dances and companionship,” documents said, and would advertise herself as “full service,” meaning she offered sexual intercourse and other sexual activity.

She knew a minor using the same website and helped her create an online ad, advertising herself as “Trinity,” court documents said. It was this underage girl that Brooke Thompson claimed the man had sex with in order to demand money from him, court records said.

Caleb Thompson told police his mother used her own phone number for the underage girl's website and set up the girl's appointments. Then Caleb and Borne would go with the girl on her calls. Once the girl had the men undress, the two men would tell the clients that the girl was underage and get them to pay a fee.

With three or four different clients, they made between $350 and $400 each time and some of these clients had sex with her. The money was shared four ways, Caleb Thompson told police.

The girl, during her interview at the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children, said Brooke Thompson instructed her to “get naked with the client and then record the incident.” Then Caleb Thompson and Borne would arrive and tell the client she was only 16 and the client needed to pay a fee or they'd call the police.

“Phone records corroborated (the girl's) account showing communication where Brooke texted the girl that she was supposed to get the male naked and get herself naked, turn her camera on to record the conversation and then collect money from the client,” court documents said. “(The texts) included specific instructions about how to behave during one of these encounters, how to video herself with the client, how much money to collect and how to bribe the client that she would delete the video if he paid. Additionally, this plan also included Caleb or Ridge coming in at the end of the encounter to assist. If anything went wrong, the girl was instructed to call Brooke.”

During the investigation, detectives contacted other clients who met with Brooke Thompson for massages and were similarly threatened with exposure and humiliation if they didn't pay her hush money.

Warrants were issued Monday for all three.

