The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, April 01, 2021 1:00 am

    FWPD releases photos possibly linked to slaying

    JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne police released photos Wednesday of a vehicle and person of interest they believe were involved in a fatal shooting Friday.

    The photos show a dark Chevy Tahoe with tinted windows. The person of interest is circled in one of the photos. 

    John A. “Benji” Peterson, 19, of Fort Wayne, was shot about 10:50 p.m. Friday at Vance Avenue and Reed Road. He then drove about half a mile to the 4600 block of Willard Avenue where officers found him dead in his vehicle. 

    After police found evidence of the shooting, dispatchers received a call indicating that a man with gunshot wounds was on Willard Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime stoppers at 260 436-7867 or use the new P3Crime Stoppers app. 

    jduffy@jg.net

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story