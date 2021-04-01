FWPD releases photos possibly linked to slaying

Fort Wayne police released photos Wednesday of a vehicle and person of interest they believe were involved in a fatal shooting Friday.

The photos show a dark Chevy Tahoe with tinted windows. The person of interest is circled in one of the photos.

John A. “Benji” Peterson, 19, of Fort Wayne, was shot about 10:50 p.m. Friday at Vance Avenue and Reed Road. He then drove about half a mile to the 4600 block of Willard Avenue where officers found him dead in his vehicle.

After police found evidence of the shooting, dispatchers received a call indicating that a man with gunshot wounds was on Willard Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime stoppers at 260 436-7867 or use the new P3Crime Stoppers app.

