KKK rally rumored for Auburn

Auburn officials are preparing for a possible Ku Klux Klan rally Saturday.

Auburn Mayor Michael D. Ley said in a statement on the city's Facebook page Wednesday the klan meeting reportedly would be on private property. “I want to make it clear to the public that the KKK has not requested any permits to assemble in the streets of the City of Auburn.” He also said he didn't know where the klan meeting might take place and didn't intend to make inquiries.

A Ku Klux Klan rally was held in Auburn in January 1999.

Speculation about the proposed klan rally has been circulating for weeks. On March 24, the national magazine Newsweek included a report echoing local news stories that the Church of the Ku Klux Klan intended to hold a “White Unity Meet & Greet.”

The Indiana Mutual Aid Coalition has planned a demonstration the same day, the Newsweek article said. Efforts to reach the coalition were unsuccessful, but on its Facebook page, the coalition says its demonstration is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the DeKalb County Courthouse. Members will collect non-perishable food as a show of unity.

The coalition leaders said a defense team would be in place but asked that members not “open carry.”

Ley said he has been in communication with law enforcement and believes they “will competently deal with whatever comes their way in a professional manner.”

