DeKalb sheriff ready if KKK event occurs

DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II said his department has had no confirmation the Ku Klux Klan will be holding an event Saturday in the county, but his deputies are on standby in case anything occurs.

“We're not going to take anything for granted,” Cserep said Thursday. “We're always (working) to keep our citizens safe.”

Rumors have been circulating in local and national press that the Church of the Ku Klux Plan intends to hold a “White Unity Meet & Greet,” on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Auburn Mayor Michael D. Ley issued a statement indicating the Ku Klux Klan group had not applied for a permit to gather in Auburn.

Information coming into the sheriff suggested that if any such gathering was planned, it would most likely be in the east end of the county, Cserep said.

DeKalb County's population is 43,000, he added.

“We looked at folks who have been affiliated,” he said, estimating there might be one or two. Cserep said he didn't believe “there's more than that who are affiliated. We have a very nice community, and I don't like this kind of attention being brought because it's not flattering.”

He added that he didn't know “why somebody has picked us as a place to gather.”

“We've been monitoring a lot of things,” Cserep said, adding that a lot of people call him with information. “We do all kinds of planning. It's a big part of what we do in daily operations.”

