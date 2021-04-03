City man wanted over lewd photo sent to teen

A 57-year-old Fort Wayne man is accused of sending a nude photograph of himself to a 15-year-old girl.

Steven E. Moss Jr., of the 2400 block of Church Street, was charged March 26 with dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Aug. 12, around 11 p.m., the 15-year-old victim told her mother about the photo.

The mother told the officer that the photo was sent by Facebook messenger, under the name Steve Moss.

Several days later, the victim was interviewed in a forensic setting and told police that Moss, whom she knows, sent the photo with a message “do you like that?” or “did you like that?”

The victim then blocked Moss.

