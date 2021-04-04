KKK fails to show up for rally in Auburn

Nearly 100 peaceful demonstrators rallied at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Auburn on Saturday with no sign of the Ku Klux Klan, as had been originally feared when reports surfaced the group would be holding a meet and greet.

Rumors had been circulating in the local and national press that the Church of the Ku Klux Klan planned a “White Unity Meet & Greet” Saturday. Local officials believed it would likely be a private event at a home on the east side of the county if it took place at all, because no one had filed for any permits to hold a rally.

The Indiana Mutual Aid Coalition, including Food Not Bombs, collected nonperishable food to show unity at the courthouse for about two hours starting at 1 p.m., according to one organizer who did not want to be identified by name for fear of being targeted by anti-government groups.

Several armed individuals, some with AR-15 rifles, showed up to protect the demonstrators, the organizer said.

“I know them as a pro-2A (Second Amendment) group, but one that aligns ideologically with Black Lives Matter, DSA and the International Workers of the World vs. The KKK/3 percenters, etc.,” the organizer said.

DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II said cooperative efforts by local, state and federal agencies led to the peaceful outcome of Saturday's event.

“It was unclear, however, why a peaceful protest would need to carry AR-style weapons, radio communications, first aid responders and legal counsel on courthouse sidewalks,” Cserep wrote in an email.

“None the less, those agencies were prepared to take immediate action in response to any violations of the law,” Cserep said. “No members of the Church of the Ku Klux Klan were identified or present for today's events.”

