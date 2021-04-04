Woman killed while asleep remembered

When Greg Wright heard his best friend, Gwendolyn Martin, had been killed as she slept in her bed after a car crashed through the side of her home, he couldn't believe it.

That morning, on Dec. 21, Wright and Martin had celebrated her 63rd birthday at the Lakeside Café on Coliseum Boulevard. Someone got ahold of him after the 10 p.m. car crash to tell him the news, but he couldn't bring himself to go to her home at the corner of McClellan Street and West Fairfax Avenue.

“I wanted to remember her at the breakfast,” said Wright, who was among a crowd of about 200 people who gathered Saturday afternoon for a balloon release in her memory.

The woman they all called Mama Gwen had worked at the Central YMCA Branch downtown for 25 years and held many titles. But it was her personality and warmth that so many people remembered as they stood outside and listened to her first cousin, Tabitha Davis, of Chicago, say her name and call out for justice.

“The people who did this to that beautiful person are still out there,” Davis said. “We need justice for Gwen. She would give you the shirt off her back, for anybody standing out here. That's why we are here today. Can I get an Amen?”

Cameron Charlton, a minister with New Horizon Church, did give that amen in a short prayer.

On Dec. 30, Fort Wayne police released photos of two persons of interest, identifying them as “involved in Martin's death.” Police named Marquel Bright, 30, and Ashley Fromm, 28, of Fort Wayne as the persons of interest. Many people at the balloon release said it was time for police to act.

“We're shocked he got away with it. That's what we're pissed off about,” Wright said.

That night, the car crashed through the West Fairfax street side of Martin's home, where plywood still secures the hole. The driver lost control and plowed through the side wall. Martin, who was trapped underneath the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allen County coroner ruled her death accidental from blunt force injuries to the chest due to a motor vehicle crash.

The driver and a passenger fled the scene, and police weren't able to track them using police dogs.

Witnesses told police the car was speeding north on McClellan and hit some parked, unoccupied vehicles in the 5200 block before crashing into Martin's home in the 5100 block.

Martin's daughter, Tanesha Martin, said the balloons were gold and white because gold was her mother's favorite color.

Losing her mother has left her numb, she said, like she's “not really here.”

But she added, she wants the two who fled the scene arrested.

“I want them to get caught. I want the police department to do something.”

