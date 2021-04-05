Late-night crash leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt

One person is dead and three others have non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on the city's southeast side early Sunday, Fort Wayne police said.

About 1:25 a.m., police responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash at Lafayette and Clinton streets at McKinnie Avenue, with one victim trapped, the department said in a statement. Officers found four victims inside a pickup truck that had struck a pole, the statement said; there was no one inside the car.

Witnesses told police the truck was traveling north on Lafayette Street when a car was turning east onto McKinnie Avenue from Clinton Street. Witnesses saw two people inside the car run from the crash, the statement said.

Three of the victims inside the truck, a female and two males, were taken to a hospital, police said. The fourth victim, a female, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity will be released by the Allen County coroner's office.

Investigators were called to determine the cause of the crash, and the northbound lane of Lafayette at Clinton streets was closed until the investigation was completed.