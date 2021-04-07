Adams teen ID'd in deadly crash in city

An Adams County teen was identified Tuesday as the person who died in a weekend crash on Fort Wayne's south side.

Samayah Nirobie Barker, 17, of Monroe died accidentally from blunt force injuries, the Allen County coroner's office said.

Her death is the 13th traffic fatality in the county this year, the coroner's office added.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 1:25 a.m. Sunday where Lafayette and Clinton streets meet near McKinnie Avenue, police have said.

Upon arrival, officers found four people inside a pickup truck that had struck a pole. Witnesses told police the truck was traveling north on Lafayette Street when a car was turning east onto McKinnie Avenue from Clinton Street.

Nobody was inside the other vehicle when police arrived. Witnesses reportedly saw two people inside the car run from the crash.

Barker was the only fatality. Police have said the truck's other occupants were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

