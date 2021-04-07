No one injured after 5-hour standoff

A five-hour standoff ended with a peaceful surrender Tuesday after police released a chemical agent into the north-side home, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release.

Officers were called about 12:45 p.m. to the Five Points neighborhood about a domestic situation in the 500 block of Lillian Avenue involving a man who had a warrant for his arrest, police said.

Upon arrival, police were told the man was armed and had several children with him.

The man repeatedly refused to exit the home, prompting involvement from negotiators, emergency services and aerial support units, police said.

Two children emerged unharmed after several hours, police said, but the man refused to cooperate until the chemical agent was introduced about 5:30 p.m.

Detectives were interviewing the man Tuesday evening, police said. Allen County prosecutors will decide what charges to file.

Alert canceled as woman found safe

A Silver Alert that was issued Monday for a missing Fort Wayne woman has been canceled, Fort Wayne police said Tuesday.

Alisha Rochelle Chilton, 32, was found safe and has been returned home, police said.