Gas station beating nets felony charges

The victim was standing at the checkout at the Shell Quick Stop on East State Boulevard with his girlfriend when someone came up from behind and tried to grab his handgun from his front pocket, according to court documents.

Jerrius M. Adams, 19, of the 1000 block of West Oakdale Drive, was charged this week with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon, accused of beating the victim with a handgun of his own.

During the incident March 22, the victim's girlfriend walked away and twice tried to call 911. By the time she got back to the checkout counter, the victim lay prone and unconscious with a cut over his right eye. Adams and another man had pistol-whipped and hit the victim, according to court documents.

The next thing the victim remembered was getting in the ambulance, and his .40-caliber Glock 23 handgun was gone, officials said.

Fort Wayne police obtained Quick Stop security video, which showed the two men arriving at the store in a maroon 2008 Chevy Equinox. After they entered the store, the man who was with Adams made the initial grab for the victim's gun while Adams walked around the store, documents said.

The Journal Gazette doesn't name people charged with only misdemeanors.

Both the victim and Adams' accomplice fought over the gun. Then Adams pulled out his own gun and hit the victim in the head with the butt of it, court records said.

The accomplice took the victim to the ground, and Adams kicked the victim in the head several times while he was on the ground, court documents said. Then Adams picked up the victim's gun and left the store, officials said.

Court documents indicate the other assailant was charged with misdemeanor resisting law enforcement the day after the armed robbery after police followed the Equinox into a back alley and attempted an arrest. Both men fled, but the other assailant was caught and charged.

Adams is at the Allen County Jail being held without bail. His next hearing is June 7.

