2 children escape blaze; cat rescued

Two children safely escaped an apartment fire on Fort Wayne's northeast side Thursday.

Firefighters were called at 4:24 p.m. to 2510 Farnsworth Drive in Brentwood Park Apartments, near Coliseum and East State boulevards.

A small fire in a bedroom of the first-floor apartment was extinguished, the fire department said.

A cat was also rescued. The fire caused minor fire and water damage and moderate smoke damage, the department said.

Teen hospitalized after ATV crash

A teenager was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital with head injuries after being injured in an off-road-vehicle crash in DeKalb County on Wednesday morning, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

Conservation officers were called to the 5900 block of County Road 55 near St. Joe just before 11 a.m., the DNR said in a statement.

The 14-year-old girl lost control of the vehicle and was thrown from it. She was treated at the scene, then was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center.

The girl was not wearing a helmet or protective gear at the time of the crash, the DNR said.