Industrial fire runoff kept out of river

Cooperation among city departments brought an industrial fire under control and prevented a potential environmental disaster to the Maumee River, a local fire official said.

Water runoff from the fire early Friday at Franke Plating Works, 2109 E. Washington Blvd., threatened to enter downhill storm and sewer drains, but was stopped after crews plugged the drains with absorbent booms, Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor said.

“That way, the runoff didn't go to the sewage treatment plant,” O'Connor said. A contractor called by the company's owner worked with Bernie Beier, director of Allen County Department of Homeland Security, “to ensure the contaminated water was contained properly,” O'Connor added.

The fire was reported at 1 a.m. Fire crews battled the blaze for about 21/2 hours, dealing with a collapsed roof. A ladder truck was used to fight the roof fire, and water from that effort seeped below to vats containing plating chemicals. When the vats overflowed, water ran out to the street, O'Connor said.

O'Connor, who said the fire was twice the size of a typical house fire, called Brian Robinson and John Clark from the city's wastewater treatment plant the “unsung heroes” at the scene.

“They dammed up an underground pipe from the facility and then prevented a fish kill by diverting all of the runoff from the sewage drains in that area to holding tanks at the plant where it will be treated before it's released into the environment,” O'Connor said.

Two lanes were shut down while operations took place, O'Connor said.

Abigail King, founder of Save Maumee Grassroots Organization, thanked the city “for commandeering (the runoff) before it got into the river. I think there's people in the city who really care,” she said.

However, she said more investigation needs to be done.

“Regulations are seen as cumbersome and another layer of problems, but regulations are there to protect the public,” she said. “Sometimes these things are very preventable.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

jduffy@jg.net