Rising inmate count an issue

With some COVID-19 restrictions lowered, the number of Allen County Jail inmates is rising to the level where quarantine may no longer be possible, Sheriff David Gladieux said.

Gladieux is hoping a program to vaccinate inmates will help reduce problems housing those who continue to be quarantined for two weeks after being admitted to the jail.

“We've been pretty steady at 800 with an 805 mark recently,” Gladieux said. “Going into summer, pretty quick I'd imagine you're going to see higher numbers.”

Gladieux warned that if inmate numbers get into the mid- to high-800s, it will be difficult to quarantine the inmates. “We'll just have to stop doing it.”

Once legal paperwork is finished, the jail will offer inmates a vaccine, Gladieux said.

“We're hoping with the vaccines readily available as they are, we're going to start offering them to inmates,” the sheriff added.

Earlier this year, the jail started accepting inmates under the same guidelines prior to COVID-19 restrictions.

In December, the sheriff's department put restrictions on individuals the jail could accept under COVID-19 guidelines issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb. At that time, Allen County was in the red advisory level, the most restrictive zone.

That meant significantly fewer people were being arrested.

In late January, Allen County was put into the less restrictive orange advisory level, and jail authorities made the decision to accept all inmates law enforcement agencies bring in, Steve Stone, Allen County Sheriff's Department spokesman, said.

By mid-February, the inmate population was 767. The facility can hold 741 after the last addition was completed.

The sheriff said because of measures taken during incarceration, there have been no virus outbreaks. Inmates and staff are tested for the novel coronavirus if they show symptoms, he added.

jduffy@jg.net