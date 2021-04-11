Tweets result in suspension

A deputy director in the Fort Wayne and Allen County police dispatch center was suspended after his profanity-laced Twitter posts with remarks about Black people were discovered.

According to information obtained from the city legal department, John Chavez, 47, one of two deputy directors at the 911 dispatch center, was suspended for five days starting March 23.

A photocopied packet of Chavez's tweets that included profanity and comments about race last year were obtained by The Journal Gazette. Chavez tweeted under the name of @Mr_PBandit.

In one post, he added a photo of himself that linked him visually to the account.

In one exchange, Chavez told a man he'd “learned a long time ago about how you folks speak ... Better get clocked in at your fast food job.” Another tweet said, “America is growing tired of you playing the victim/race cards over and over ... you probably were not even alive in the 60's. Want to talk history let's tLk (talk) black on black crime!!! Let's talk black on white crime.”

Chavez's one-week suspension contrasts a four-month suspension in March given to a Fort Wayne police officer disciplined by the Board of Public Safety for violating departmental computer policies. The Board of Safety does not issue explanations on its disciplinary actions.

The Fort Wayne Police Department disciplines its officers through the Board of Safety. According to local officials, The Consolidated Communications Partnership, a city-county agency overseeing the 911 call center, follows city disciplinary policies and is under the city's human resources department.

The CCP is governed by a board with two county representatives – county Commissioner Richard Beck and Sheriff David Gladieux – and two from Fort Wayne – Police Chief Steve Reed and Fire Chief Eric Lahey. David Bubb was hired as executive director in August 2018.

City disciplinary policies obtained by The Journal Gazette from the city's legal department do not mention a policy directly tied to social media, but there are policies that address “unbecoming conduct” and “immoral conduct that causes the department to be brought into disrepute.”

Efforts to reach Bubb, CCP's executive director, by phone to ask how he arrived at a one-week suspension were unsuccessful. The city's legal department provided information saying Chavez has been employed at the 911 center since 2003 and worked as a call taker and dispatcher until he was appointed deputy director in October 2017 at an annual salary of nearly $76,000.

The city's records also show Chavez was suspended for four days in May 2004. City records indicate Chavez selected the incorrect address in reporting a possible heart attack. At that time, Chavez waived his right to a hearing, records said.

When contacted, Beck, Lahey and Gladieux said they had no idea Chavez was suspended. Reed said he could not comment on the suspension, but also said the “board is not disciplinary in nature.”

Lahey said about 20 dispatchers attended the March 16 CCP meeting but did not speak.

Usually there is no one at the meetings, which take place every two months on the second Tuesday, Lahey added.

Beck said the CCP follows city Human Resources policies.

Larry Gist, local NAACP president, said Chavez should have received a harsher punishment.

“The punishment this young man received is not equal to the charges and should be more severe than one week off. They do not have a policy in place. That organization needs to revamp their operating procedures to fit today's standards as far as social media, discrimination or racism and be representative of the community,” Gist said.

CCP's Facebook page shows the last posting was in February 2020. The last update for the agency on the city's website was in 2013. According to the city's website, the 911 center was established to handle dispatch emergency calls for assistance in Allen County and Fort Wayne.

Nowhere on the site is there mention of meetings, board agendas, a list of board members or the names of the director and deputy directors.

