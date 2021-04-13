Arrest made in Van Wert County fatal shooting

A boy faces multiple charges in the shooting death of another boy in Van Wert County Tuesday morning, according to Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach.

Both the victim and suspect are juveniles whose names and ages weren't released. The accused shooter was taken into custody quickly in the village of Scott after the shooting was reported at 9:59 a.m. The shooting occurred at 1339 Scott Road in Union Township.

The suspect is charged with murder, attempted murder and felonious assault. He was in court for an initial hearing at the Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division Tuesday, police said.

Albion man arrested on rape charge

A 25-year-old Albion man was charged with rape after a six-month investigation by Indiana state troopers.

Matthew J. Clark was arrested Sunday at a Mishawaka home. He allegedly raped an 18-year-old Whitley County girl at the Deniston Camping area in Larwill in June.

He was being held at the Whitley County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Detective Andrew Mills turned the investigation over to the Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office which issued an arrest warrant in March. Master Troopers Joe McLaughlin and Brian Kreger at the Fort Wayne Post tracked Clark to a residence in Mishawaka. The officers were assisted by Senior Trooper Ben Ennis and Sgt. Andy Smith, also of the Fort Wayne Post.

jduffy@jg.net