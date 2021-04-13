Man, 42, found dead after home blaze in Kosciusko

A 42-year-old man is dead after a mobile home fire in Kosciusko County, the sheriff's office said in a news release Monday.

Neighbors tried Sunday night to contact occupants inside the burning residence in the Etna Green Mobile Home Park, police said.

Emergency workers were called shortly after 11 p.m.

Firefighters found the body of Arthur J. Peterson after they extinguished the flames and searched inside Lot 34, according to the release.

The fire remained under investigation Monday by the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office, Kosciusko County coroner's office and the Indiana State Fire Marshal.

Marion woman killed in crash

A Marion woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County over the weekend, the sheriff's office said in a news release Monday.

Sandra K. Galbraith, 50, was riding in an SUV traveling south on Indiana 15 when a northbound vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with the SUV, police said.

The crash happened about 10:20 p.m. Saturday north of County Road 550 S in Clay Township.

The Kosciusko County coroner's office pronounced Galbraith, the front-seat passenger, dead at the scene.

Lutheran Air transported her companion and driver, Donald G. Galbraith, 48, to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He complained of upper leg pain and also is from Marion, police said.

The other driver – James C. Lewis, 44, of Elkhart – complained of entire body pain.

He was taken to Lutheran Hospital.

Pet rescued from High Street fire

Fort Wayne firefighters rescued a pet from a house fire Sunday night in a west-side home. The resident escaped without injuries.

Firefighters arrived at 1717 High St. just after 8 p.m. and saw fire coming from the front porch and the first-floor window of the two-story home, the fire department said in a news release.

Firefighters found a pet inside and gave it oxygen. The pet was reunited with its owner, the release said.

The fire was under control in 20 minutes; the house was damaged heavily. Its cause is under investigation.