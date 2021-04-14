Man dies after being pinned under fallen tree

A man died after being pinned under a fallen tree in a wooded area off Washington Center Road, authorities said today.

The Allen County coroner is expected to identify the man who was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday, according to Arcola Fire Chief Rex Rhodehamel.

The Arcola Fire Department was called to the scene close to Flaugh Road around 5 p.m., Rhodehamel said.

"Our medic chief and assistant chief were on the scene pretty quick and found the gentleman about 200 to 300 yards from the fence line and found him trapped under a tree," Rhodehamel said. He believed it was a co-worker who made the 911 call.

"There’s a little wooded area and they were clearing trees off it," Rhodehamel said.

The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority and Allen County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

