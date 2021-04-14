Man killed trying to remove low-hanging telephone lines from semi

A man was killed in Paulding County, Ohio today while trying to remove telephone lines from a semi that became caught in them on U.S. 127, police said.

Timothy Ray Webber, 60, of Dayton was driving a semi south on U.S. 127 and began to turn right onto County Road 176 when his commercial vehicle became stuck in low hanging telephone lines damaged in an earlier crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Vance Owen Campbell, 54, of Wauseon, Ohio saw Webber’s stopped vehicle and began to help remove the telephone lines. Campbell was standing on Webber’s trailer when a semi driven by John Richard Reber, 40, of Wauseon struck the low-hanging lines.

Campbell was then struck by the low-hanging lines and suffered fatal injuries, police said.