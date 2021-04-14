Murder trial set for today

Opening arguments will begin today in a murder trial for Cordell D. Patterson Jr., accused of strangling to death and robbing a 33-year-old woman inside her Cass Street home.

Patterson was 22 years old when he met Laura Larkin, a technology writer at JH Specialty in Fort Wayne, at The Pantry on Nov. 25, 2018. A witness said he and Patterson walked to The Pantry on Wells Street where they met two girls.

Video surveillance inside the bar showed Patterson and Larkin “talking, kissing and hanging on each other while in the bar.” That night, Patterson told his friend he was going to go to Larkin's home and have sex with her, and the two left the bar, court documents state.

Why the encounter turned deadly may be disclosed during the court proceedings that are scheduled to last through Friday. Patterson was charged about two weeks after Larkin was found in her home strangled with a rope.

Patterson took Larkin's 2003 Mercedes that night and drove to the south side of the city, abandoning the car. He used one of her credit cards to withdraw $20, court documents said.

Patterson fled to his mother's home in Mississippi after he learned that Larkin had died, court documents said.

The jury was selected Tuesday. The trial is expected to start at 8:45 a.m. today.

