Ohio man killed by power lines

A man was killed in Paulding County, Ohio, Wednesday while trying to remove telephone lines from a semi that became caught in them on U.S. 127, police said.

Timothy Ray Webber, 60, of Dayton was driving a semi south on U.S. 127 and began to turn right onto County Road 176 when his commercial vehicle became stuck in low hanging telephone lines damaged in an earlier crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Vance Owen Campbell, 54, of Wauseon, Ohio, saw Webber's stopped vehicle and began to help remove the telephone lines.

Campbell was standing on Webber's trailer when a semi driven by John Richard Reber, 40, of Wauseon struck the low-hanging lines.

Campbell was then struck by the low-hanging lines and suffered fatal injuries, police said.

Man pinned under fallen tree dies

A man died after being pinned under a fallen tree in a wooded area off Washington Center Road, authorities said.

The Allen County coroner is expected to identify the man who was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday, according to Arcola Fire Chief Rex Rhodehamel.

The Arcola Fire Department was called to the scene close to Flaugh Road around 5 p.m., Rhodehamel said.

“Our medic chief and assistant chief were on the scene pretty quick and found the gentleman about 200 to 300 yards from the fence line and found him trapped under a tree,” Rhodehamel said. He believed a co-worker made the 911 call.

“There's a little wooded area and they were clearing trees off it,” Rhodehamel said. The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority and Allen County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.

