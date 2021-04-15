Person of interest sought after hit-run

Fort Wayne police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl Easter morning.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team, also known as FACT, has released photos of a man seen leaving the two-vehicle crash that occurred at 1:25 a.m. April 4 at Lafayette and Clinton streets where the intersection meets McKinnie Avenue.

The person of interest is in his 20s, Black and 5 foot, 8 inches to 6 feet tall, with a slender to average build and possibly walks with a limp, police said. He was wearing a long-sleeve black shirt and blue jeans.

Samayah Nirobie Barker, 17, who was killed in the crash, was a junior in high school, lived in Monroe in Adams County and worked at Subway, according to an online obituary posted by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home in Decatur.

When officers arrived, they found four people inside a pickup truck that had struck a pole. Witnesses told police the truck was heading north on Lafayette when a car turned east onto McKinnie from Clinton.

The other vehicle was empty when police arrived, but witnesses said there were two people who ran from the crash. Barker died from blunt force injuries, according to the Allen County coroner. The other three in the pickup truck were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the person in the photograph is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 Crime Stoppers App.

