City man in custody after standoff

A man who refused to let city and state police officers search his south-side home Thursday morning prompted a two-and-a-half-hour standoff that drew the city's SWAT team into action but ended safely.

His surrender came after the suspect was repeatedly warned to exit the home unarmed but instead walked out carrying his rifle. Police fired less-lethal rounds that caused him to drop the rifle, and he was taken into custody.

The 26-year-old man was not identified and is undergoing a 72-hour mental evaluation after threatening suicide Thursday morning during the incident, according to a statement from Brian Walker, public information officer with the Indiana State Police.

Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force initiated the search warrant in the 2400 block of South Wayne Avenue at 9:30 a.m. and were allowed entry by a woman who owned the home.

The suspect ran upstairs into a bedroom, barricaded himself and made suicidal threats. Detectives also heard ammunition being loaded into a shotgun and left the home with the homeowner.

Fort Wayne SWAT was called in and took over tactical operations at 11 a.m., the release said.

Crisis negotiators with Fort Wayne police were able to communicate with the suspect before noon and continued to communicate with him on and off for nearly two and a half hours before he voluntarily surrendered.

Detectives then began their search of the residence, and the criminal investigation continues. No charges have yet been filed, the release said.

