Local man found guilty in 2018 killing

A jury found a Fort Wayne man guilty today of strangling to death and robbing a 33-year-old woman after he was invited to her Cass Street home in November 2018.

Cordell Patterson, then 22, met Laura Larkin, 33, at The Pantry bar on Wells Street. Prosecutors said he later became angry when she wouldn't turn over her car keys and killed her.

Defense attorney Ryan Gardner pointed out what he called inconsistencies in the prosecution's evidence, but the jury returned the verdict at noon, taking less than an hour to find Patterson guilty of murder and robbery.

Deputy prosecutors Tom Chaille and Tesa Helge represented the state with lead homicide detective Liza Anglin.

Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent will sentence Patterson June 28.

