Sexual misconduct with minor alleged

A 26-year-old Fort Wayne man is accused of forcing a sex act on a 14-year-old girl nearly three years ago.

Antonio Devonte Miller, of the 2100 block of Hobson Road, was charged this week with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The alleged sex acts occurred between June and August 2018, court documents said. Miller told police that the pair were watching television, that she scooted close to him and started flirting.

“I knew I should have stopped it,” he told police, but said the victim then performed a sex act on him. He said he didn't force her and didn't threaten her, court documents said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

City man charged in sexual battery

Marcus A. Steele, 37, of the 7900 block of Serenity Drive, was charged with sexual battery for an incident occurring Oct. 18, 2020.

Court documents said he committed sex acts on a woman when she was “unaware that the touching was occurring.”

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Man accused of strangulation

A 29-year-old Fort Wayne man is wanted for domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and strangulation dating to an incident last year.

Jonathon O. Williamson, of the 10000 block of Northbrook Valley Drive, was charged this week. Williamson allegedly stomped on his girlfriend's foot after she stepped on his. Their original argument began when he allegedly burned a hole in a PlayStation.

The victim had a bruise on her foot and red marks on her neck where he allegedly strangled her, court documents said.

She did not seek medical treatment “due to the financial cost,” court documents said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

jduffy@jg.net