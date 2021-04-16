Treatment center gets full funding

Allen County Community Corrections received complete funding for this year for its residential treatment center.

The Allen County Council approved a $2.4 million request Thursday, part of its $4.7 million budget, which will allow operations to continue through the end of the year at the residential treatment center at 7117 Venture Lane on Fort Wayne's northwest side. At least $1 million in state money was hoped for but not awarded, Council President Kyle Kerley said, so the treatment center is county-funded.

Currently, 111 people are serving court sentences at the treatment center, Kim Churchward, Community Corrections executive director, told council members. Since they normally would serve time in the Allen County Jail, the residential treatment center is reducing the jail population.

But Sheriff David Gladieux said last week that inmate numbers are climbing nevertheless and have exceeded 800 in a facility built for 741 inmates.

The council put off a vote on the Allen County commissioners' request for $8 million to renovate a 100-year building in the 300 block of East Washington Boulevard to replace the downtown Community Corrections headquarters on Superior Street, across from Promenade Park.

The council preferred to wait for a needs assessment on the entire judicial system that would include the courts, the jail and community corrections, Kerley said.

The needs assessment is expected to be unveiled at the next council meeting May 20 and will be presented by Elevatus Architecture, a local firm that has built 80 jails across the U.S., according to partner Cory Miller, who spoke at Thursday's meeting.

“We're kind of looking for a comprehensive plan,” Kerley said in a phone interview. “We want to see the whole picture before we address one piece of the pie.”

People who spoke in support of the $8 million request were Superior Court Judge Fran Gull, Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis and Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters. Peters said the needs assessment will cost the county about $60,000.

