City man guilty in fatal strangling

A jury convicted a man Friday of strangling a 33-year-old woman to death in November 2018 after he went to her Cass Street home.

Cordell Patterson, 22 at the time of Laura Larkin's death, was found guilty of murder and robbery. The two had met the day before her death at The Pantry, where he taught her to play pool.

Prosecutors said he went to her home, where they had sex, but then became frustrated when she wouldn't turn over her car and wallet. He then strangled her.

Ryan Gardner, Patterson's attorney, attempted to create doubt about the circumstantial evidence of the case because there was no eyewitness.

Tom Chaille and Tesa Helge, Allen County deputy prosecutors, argued that Patterson's DNA was found on Larkin's face, ears and on a cable for a phone charger as well as on the steering wheel and gearshift of her Mercedes.

But Gardner noted that another man's DNA was found on her left hand and underneath her fingernails. Moomba Mumba, the other man, testified he had argued with Larkin and hadn't seen her for a week, but Gardner said in that case, Mumba's DNA would have been erased by hand washing and showers.

Because Patterson wore a condom, no DNA was found in Larkin's body, but Helge said he was worried about what he'd done when it was found he flushed the condom down a toilet.

Gardner also argued that the testimony of Patterson's friend, Montell Jones, was not credible when Jones said Patterson strangled Larkin with a rope, because Dr. Scott Wagner's forensic report stated she had been strangled manually. Wagner found no ligature marks of a rope or a cord from a phone charger. Gardner said Montell testified this week “to avoid jail time” for an illegal gun possession felony.

Helge said the strangulation could have begun with a cord, and when it didn't work well, Patterson resorted to using his hands.

Gardner also said there was no actual proof that Patterson withdrew $20 from Larkin's credit card, even though witnesses said he did. He took the keys to Larkin's Mercedes and had to ask her how to work the key fob. He didn't want to walk to his home on the south side in the rain, Gardner added.

Prosecutors said he stole the car and then ditched it on the city's south side. The keys were never found.

Jones quoted Patterson as saying “I killed that bitch,” an admission to guilt, prosecutors said.

Both legal teams addressed Patterson's flight to his mother's home in Mississippi a few days after he learned Larkin had died. Gardner said it was a normal reaction, but prosecutors said he left because he was guilty.

Helge and Chaille argued that even if the facts were looked at in isolation, they pointed to Patterson's guilt. Gardner said the DNA science didn't add up.

Patterson wore a mask and was nearly motionless during closing arguments. After the verdict was announced, he spent some time looking up at the ceiling. Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent will sentence Patterson on June 28.

