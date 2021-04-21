Shooting leaves 1 dead, another hurt

Two women were found shot – one of the them fatally – in a home northwest of downtown Fort Wayne on Tuesday.

City police said they were called to an unknown problem in the 800 block of Third Street at 5:13 p.m.

The caller told dispatchers there were two unconscious females inside a home.

Officers found two adult women who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officer Jason Anthony, city police spokesman, said detectives were walking the neighborhood and talking to potential witnesses. Some witnesses were taken to police headquarters to be interviewed, he said.

As of Tuesday night, police had no suspects.

The Allen County coroner's office will release the identity of the woman who died, possibly today.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.

City police, the coroner and prosecutor's office are investigating.

jchapman@jg.net