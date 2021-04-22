Coroner IDs 2 slain women

Two women are now dead after a shooting inside a home, and at least one police sergeant believes “quite a few people” know what happened.

Jennifer Ann Dray, 40, died of gunshot wounds Tuesday at 815 Third St., just northwest of downtown Fort Wayne, about 5:15 p.m., according to the Allen County coroner. Dray is Allen County’s 10th homicide victim this year.

Amanda Lee Shroyer, 30, was also found at the home suffering from gunshot wounds. Shroyer was taken to a hospital where she died. She is the 11th homicide victim this year, the coroner reported.

Yellow crime scene tape came down Wednesday afternoon after homicide detectives arrived to investigate. Detective Sgt. Tim Hughes, who heads the Fort Wayne Police Department’s homicide unit, said no arrests have been made.

“We have two dead girls,” Hughes said. “I think there’s quite a few people who know something about this case and if they would give us the information, we would be able to do our job” to make arrests.

P.J. Smith, Fort Wayne police deputy chief for the northwest quadrant, said the home is known to police.

“I can tell you we have had problems before at 815 Third St.,” Smith said Wednesday.

Crossing guard Rebecca Omo, who has spent six years stationed at Third Street and Sherman Boulevard, said activity at the home and a couple of others on the same side of the street is nonstop.

“I always see young people going out of there,” she said of the home where the women were shot, adding that people often argued in the alley behind the home. Lately, the home was undergoing some remodeling and trees were being cut down.

Last year, Omo recalled the police department’s SWAT team at the home. Police are often called to the home as well as a couple of other homes on the block, she added.

“There’s been a lot of activity. Day in and day out, there’s activity from that house,” Omo said. She described visitors as “skinny and gaunt” and sometimes could be been seen leaving the home “stumbling and passing out.”

A man escorting seven children home from Bloomingdale Elementary said there are a number of schoolchildren who walk home on Third Street. His children and others with him pointed to the home and tried to explain what they’ve seen there. The man, a father, asked not to be named because he feared danger.

Both Omo and the father said people deliberately walk on the north side of the street to avoid that home and others.

“This being so close to the school,” the father said. “This has to stop.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

jduffy@jg.net