Person of interest sought in 2 shooting deaths

Police have identified a 31-year-old woman as a person of interest in Tuesday’s shootings that killed two women in a house northwest of downtown Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said investigators want to talk to Marina Zrnic. Jennifer Ann Dray, 40, and Amanda Lee Shroyer, 30, were shot inside a home at 815 Third St.

Police were called about 5:15 p.m. after someone told dispatchers two unconscious women were inside the house.

Dray died at the scene and Shroyer later died at a hospital. The Allen County coroner said the women were shot multiple times.

Their deaths are the 10th and 11th homicides in Allen County this year.

Anyone with information about the shootings or the whereabouts of Zrnic is asked to call police at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

