Three-county chase ends in gunfire, arrest

A LaOtto man, wanted on drug charges in Noble County, led police on a 45-minute chase through several counties until he exchanged gunfire with officers at a Kendallville mobile home park.

No officers or residents were injured in Wednesday night’s incident that led into Thursday morning.

Sgt. Brian Walker, public information officer for the Indiana State Police, the agency conducting an overall incident investigation, said Thursday that Justin Robert Weikel, 40, was taken to the hospital, but he couldn’t confirm injuries or condition. Weikel was wanted for felony methamphetamine possession and unlawful possession of a syringe, court documents indicated.

In addition, Walker could not indicate which officer from several law enforcement agencies fired any gunshot that may have wounded Weikel.

“Multiple officers delivered shots,” Walker said in a phone interview. “We don’t know if he was struck or wounded.”

Fort Wayne police are conducting a parallel investigation, Walker said.

The pursuit of Weikel began at 11:35 p.m. at Harris Road and Olympia Avenue on Fort Wayne’s northwest side when police tried to pull over Weikel for a reckless driving violation, a news release said.

Weikel initially stopped for the Fort Wayne officer but then sped off as the officer was walking up to the car, starting the pursuit, the release said.

Agencies including Fort Wayne police, Indiana State Police, Noble and DeKalb county sheriff’s departments and Kendallville police took part in the pursuit, which covered parts of northern Allen, DeKalb and Noble counties.

At 12:15 a.m. Weikel came to a stop on Waits Road east of Main Street at the Johnson mobile home park on the south side of Kendallville.

Walker said video appeared to show Weikel driving in on his rims because police apparently were able to throw out stop sticks during the chase.

Weikel refused to get out of his Buick passenger car and started shooting at the officers from inside his vehicle. Multiple officers returned fire, according to the release.

After police set up a perimeter, SWAT teams from Fort Wayne and the Indiana State Police were called in.

At 1:45 a.m., Fort Wayne SWAT officers took Weikel into custody, and he was treated by paramedics at the scene. He was taken to a Fort Wayne-area hospital and reported in stable condition.

Walker said he was trying to update Weikel’s condition.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Noble County Jail reported that Weikel was not in custody.

Besides the felony arrest warrant from Noble County, Weikel has had other criminal charges in Noble, as well as in Allen, Steuben and DeKalb counties, as noted by law enforcement. Most are drug-related, according to court documents.

