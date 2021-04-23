Woman sought in connection with shooting deaths

Fort Wayne police have identified a 31-year-old woman as a person of interest in Tuesday's shootings that killed two women in a house northwest of downtown Fort Wayne.

Investigators want to talk to Marina Zrnic, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department. Jennifer Ann Dray, 40, and Amanda Lee Shroyer, 30, were shot inside a home at 815 Third St. Police were called about 5:15 p.m. after someone told dispatchers two unconscious women were inside the house.

Dray died at the scene, and Shroyer died later at a hospital. The Allen County coroner said the women died of multiple gunshot wounds. Their deaths are the 10th and 11th homicides in Allen County this year.

Anyone with information about the shootings or the whereabouts of Zrnic is asked to call police at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

