City woman, 33, charged with molesting, child porn

A 33-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been charged with multiple counts of child molesting and child porn after she allegedly engaged in sex acts with a 3-year-old boy to entice a Carmel teenager.

Jeanina M. Lowe, of the 2000 block of Brown Street, was charged Friday with two counts of child molesting, two counts of child exploitation with an aggravating factor found, possession of child pornography with an aggravating factor found and child pornography possession.

The relationship with the teen came to light when Detective J. Pirics of the Carmel Police Department contacted Detective J. Krueger with the New Haven Police Department. The Carmel detective explained that although Lowe and the teen's relationship was legal in that jurisdiction, Lowe was sending the underage male videos and digital photos that were sexual in nature in his jurisdiction, court documents said.

Krueger and Pirics met at Lowe's home in New Haven on Dec. 2, where a relative gave the detectives her phone number. After a phone call, Lowe agreed to meet with Pirics, but only in public.

When they met at Panera Bread, Lowe said she thought the Carmel teen was 18. She also said she was involved in a phone app called Kik, a messaging service sometimes associated with child pornography, according to Pirics in court documents.

Lowe said she was sharing and maintaining images of child porn on her Apple iPhone, later found in her car under a child's car seat, court documents said.

Lowe allowed detectives to view several video files of sex acts perpetrated on a young girl and the 3-year-old male victim by a man and a woman.

Lowe told detectives she had shared the exploitative files she produced with other people using the Kik app.

Pirics found two sent in November and recognized the usernames from ongoing investigations involving child pornography, court documents said.

Krueger then visited Lowe's home in New Haven, where the detective recognized the bedding as the same that appeared in some of her pornographic video files.

On Jan. 26, Lowe appeared at the New Haven Police Department with her attorney saying “she just wanted to come clean with everything,” court documents said.

In some instances, Lowe said she distributed the photos for “fantasy” and, in other cases, expected to receive $1,000 for each photo. Lowe was supposed to be paid via Apple Pay for some of the photos. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

jduffy@jg.net