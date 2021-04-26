Barricaded man ID'd by police

Police on Sunday identified the man they said barricaded himself inside a south-side home April 15.

Indiana State Police said Jose Gallegos Cruz, 26, of Fort Wayne was taken to a hospital for evaluation after making suicidal threats during the incident. He was released Tuesday and booked on charges stemming from an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation.

On April 15, task force personnel attempted to serve a search warrant at a home at 2436 South Wayne Ave., according to police.

The homeowner let officers in, but a man retreated to an upstairs bathroom, and officers heard him loading a gun. Officers and the homeowner then left the home and a security perimeter was set up.

Fort Wayne SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to convince Cruz to come out. He was later taken into custody.

The homeowner was never a suspect, police said.

Cruz was charged with dissemination of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography, state police said in a statement Sunday.