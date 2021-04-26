Man shot by police transferred to jail

The LaOtto man who was shot by police Thursday in Kendallville has been released from a Fort Wayne hospital and transferred to Allen County Jail.

Justin R. Weikel, 40, is being held on an outstanding Noble County arrest warrant for drug-related charges, which are unrelated to the police-action shooting, Indiana State Police said Sunday.

Officers attempted to stop Weikel for a reckless driving violation Thursday in Fort Wayne. Weikel stopped for the Fort Wayne officer but sped off as the officer was walking up to the car.

Fort Wayne police, Indiana State Police, Noble and DeKalb county sheriff's departments and Kendallville police took part in the pursuit, which covered parts of northern Allen, DeKalb and Noble counties, according to an ISP release.

Weikel eventually stopped in a mobile home park, and he was shot by officers after he fired at them from inside his car. No one was hurt.

State police said the results of their investigation will be turned over to the Noble County prosecutor for review and determination of criminal charges to be filed, according to the release.