Police: 1 dead, 2 flee crash following pursuit

Fort Wayne police are investigating the death of a person found in a car they said had led them on a brief pursuit Sunday, and they are searching for two suspects they said ran from the vehicle after it crashed.

Just after 5 a.m., a city police officer tried to stop a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lake Avenue and Coliseum Boulevard when the driver sped away, police said in a statement.

A short pursuit ensued but was ended because of the speed and unsafe conditions, the statement said.

Shortly afterward, police said, an accident was reported at the back of a home on Forest Park Boulevard in which a vehicle had crashed through a fence. Police said the vehicle matched the one that had been involved in the pursuit.

A victim was found dead inside the vehicle, police said. The identity of the victim is to be released by the Allen County coroner's office.

Police are searching for two suspects who they said ran from the vehicle. One of the suspects headed in the area of Inwood Drive between State and Lake avenues. Police do not have a description of the suspects.

Anyone who has information about the suspects is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.