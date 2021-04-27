Area woman dies in Kendallville crash; 2 children badly hurt

A 26-year-old Columbia City woman died Tuesday and her two children were badly injured after her car collided with a dump truck at Indiana 3 and Waits Road in Kendallville, police said.

Her two children were flown by helicopter to a hospital where they were in critical condition, Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said.

Shelby McClellan died at the scene. The driver of the dump truck, Charles Hillyard, 59, of Fort Wayne, was also taken to a local hospital.

Preliminary information indicated McClellan failed to yield the right of way, police said.

The Indiana State Police are assisting with the reconstruction of the crash. Oher attending agencies included the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Kendallville Police Department, Kendallville, LaOtto and Avilla fire departments and Parkview EMS.

