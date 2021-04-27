Report: Toddlers among child porn files

Videos of child pornography that included children as young as toddlers were among the thousands of files found in the account of a man who recently barricaded himself in a local home.

Jose Gallegos Cruz, 26, of Fort Wayne was formally charged Monday with felony dissemination of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

He was first evaluated at Parkview Behavioral Health after making suicidal threats during the incident in which he barricaded himself with a weapon in the South Wayne Avenue home April 15. He was then arrested, police said.

The thousands of files in the Dropbox account varied included child pornography and adult pornography, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court. The ages of the victims ranged from toddlers to prepubescent.

Billing for the Dropbox account and IP addresses used led investigators to the home where Cruz was staying. The account was created in August 2019.

The investigation found that Cruz was emailing the videos and images to others, and he used his iPhone for some of the child pornography activity as well, according to court documents.

The owner of the home and Cruz's roommate told police they did not go into his room or use his electronics. Cruz paid for the Internet service and had lived at the home about two years, court records said.

