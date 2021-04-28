Charges dropped in July homicide

A three-day murder trial set to begin this week was canceled after charges were dismissed against Darrius Holliness in the slaying of Frederick D. Sanders.

Sanders, 29, was shot to death about 4 a.m. July 26 as he stood on a sidewalk outside a home in the 1100 block of East Lewis Street where a party was going on.

Holliness, 28 at the time of the shooting, was identified after a witness said she looked the shooter directly in the face after he shot Sanders five times in the head and neck and twice in the chest, but failed to identify him in a photo array because she was afraid.

Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille said Tuesday his office knew it was a challenging case when it was filed.

“We cannot discuss specific evidence, but recent developments made it impossible to prove our charges beyond a reasonable doubt at this time,” Chaille said in a text message. “As a result, we had to make the incredibly difficult decision to dismiss the case.”

Charges of murder and criminal recklessness and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime were dropped.

The trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday and run through Thursday.

