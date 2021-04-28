GoFundMe exceeds goal for victim's family

He was described as a family man and an active parent with the Bishop Dwenger Band and Guard. He was also known as "John" to the hundreds of customers who waited for the honk of his food truck.

Shane Van Nguyen, 55, was two days short of his 56th birthday when his dismembered body was found in plastic bags in a vehicle that had crashed through a fence Sunday morning near Lake Avenue and North Anthony Boulevard. He died from blunt force injuries to his head, the Allen County coroner said.

A GoFundMe set up by a cousin described Nguyen as a small business owner and the primary source of income for his family that includes his two sons, Ethan 20 and Noah, 17.

Community outpouring quickly surpassed the initial GoFundMe $20,000 goal, according to online figures. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the figure amounted to more than $127,000.

Randy Geyer, owner of McMahon Tire on Coliseum Boulevard, said Nguyen's food truck was at McMahon Tire every day for at least 15 years, arriving with Nguyen's cook, Freddie.

"He was a great guy, super individual," Geyer said. "It’s hard to believe that would happen."

Others in the McMahon Tire office said Nguyen would extend credit to workers, often waiting until their Friday payday. He served burgers, sandwiches, and breakfast cooked on the spot, including biscuits and gravy. Thursdays, they all looked forward to nachos.

"He went all over the city," Geyer said.

Two men are charged in Nguyen’s death. Mathew Cramer II, is charged with murder, resisting law enforcement and abuse of a corpse. Jacob Carreon-Hamilton,20, is charged with assisting a criminal, resisting law enforcement and abuse of a corpse.

Cramer grew up in Elkhart and attended Elkhart Memorial High School. He was kicked out of high school for setting a fire there and spent time at Bashor Children’s Home in Goshen, according to Caleb Stanton, program director at the Lifeline Youth Ministries in Elkhart.

Stanton said Cramer, 21, was at Lifeline when he was about 17 to 18 years of age and played on Lifeline’s basketball team.

"He loved sports. He was all about sports...," Stanton said. "He just didn’t understand things. He was very impressionable and wanted to be liked."

Stanton kept in touch with Cramer, particularly by text. Cramer spent Thanksgiving with a staff member and was taken to a place to get on his feet, Stanton said.

In December, Cramer visited Lifeline Ministries again. He told counselors it was better to be homeless than to take orders from someone, Stanton said.

Carreon-Hamilton listed his address as the 3200 block of Portage Boulevard. But the owner of the property contacted The Journal Gazette to say Carreon-Hamilton was evicted in October from Wildwood Place apartments for non-payment of rent.

